Turley: ‘If Anything, the Criminal Case Against President Trump Has Weakened over Time’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” George Washington Law Professor Jonathan Turley argued that “If anything, the criminal case against President Trump has weakened over time.” Turley conceded the possibilities that new evidence could come out, or the president could make a false statement during an interview.

Turley responded to New York Times columnist Tom Friedman’s statement that former Presidents Bush and Obama will have to work together in the face of a constitutional crisis by saying, “I have a lot of respect for both these presidents and the level of restraint that they have shown. … But if they’re waiting for a consitutional crisis, there [are] very few objective signs that that’s going to come to pass. If anything, the criminal case against President Trump has weakened over time. Now, could there be a false statement made in the interview? Could there be additional evidence? Yes. But I think we have to deal with this objectively, and to say that he is still just a subject after over a year, hundreds of thousands of documents, and a myriad of cooperating witnesses, and he still — his status has not changed. And what — the problem is that very few people can get themselves to say that there isn’t a clear-cut criminal case against the president.”

