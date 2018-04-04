Watch: FNC’s Ed Henry, EPA’s Scott Pruitt Face Off in Contentious Interview

Wednesday, Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry challenged EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt over a previous living arrangement of Pruitt renting a condo from the wife of a lobbyist, which Henry deemed “a sweetheart deal.”

Pruitt denied Henry’s characterization, saying, “No it’s not.”

Henry also questioned Pruitt’s travel expenses, including a trip to Morrocco.

After the long back and forth, Henry asked, “President Trump said he would drain the swamp. Is draining the swamp renting an apartment from the wife of a Washington lobbyist?”

Pruitt shot back, “I don’t think that’s even remotely fair to ask that question.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN