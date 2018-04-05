Dem Rep Raskin: ‘Pruitt Is the Poster Boy for the Most Ethically Corrupt and Compromised Admin of Our Lifetimes’

"Donald Trump has a staff infection," Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin says of the controversy over EPA chief Scott Pruitt. "This is just an ethical sewer. ... The only wetland that the EPA chief has been protecting is the ethical swamp in Washington" https://t.co/CycUbvM4wz pic.twitter.com/MCaWTMPub4

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stated the Trump administration is the most corrupt administration of our lifetimes, and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is “the poster boy” for the administration.

Raskin said, “Donald Trump has a staff infection, and Scott Pruitt is the poster boy for the most ethically corrupt and compromised administration of our lifetimes. It’s remarkable that he’s still in office, even with what we know just now, and that the president is standing by him.”

After detailing the scandals facing Pruitt, Raskin stated, “So, this is just an ethical sewer. The only swamp in the country — or the only wetland that the EPA chief has been protecting is the ethical swamp in Washington.”

