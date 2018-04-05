Dem Sen Kamala Harris Jokes About Killing Trump, Pence, Sessions

Thursday on “The Ellen Show,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) joked about killing President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, or Attorney General Jeff Sessions if they were in an elevator together.

During a rapid fire question “vetting,” host Ellen DeGeneres asked, “If you had to be stuck on an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?”

Harris quipped, “Does one of us have to come out alive?”

DeGeneres put down her cards to clap as Harris laughed.

(h/t NTK Network)

