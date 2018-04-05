FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ Calls Out the Ravens for Signing RGIII Year After Entertaining Kaepernick

BREAKING: The Ravens have signed QB Robert Griffin III to a one-year deal. "I don't begrudge RGIII. I'm happy he got an opportunity, but we know..." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/gZZSHHWHAK

Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-hosts Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless reacted with some frustration Wednesday to the report that the Baltimore Ravens were signing former first-round pick Robert Griffin III to back up quarterback Joe Flacco after the team flirted with the idea of signing free agent Colin Kaepernick in 2017.

“I’m really at a loss, guys,” Sharpe said. “I don’t begrudge RGIII, I’m happy he got an opportunity, but we know Colin Kaepernick did not sign with the Ravens last year for non-football reasons, and for anyone in that organization to tell you otherwise would be disingenuous. They would be misspeaking the truth.”

Bayless then said it was a “pathetic response” on the part of the Ravens to the criticism the organization took to not signing Kaepernick.

“[T]o me this feels like a rather pathetic response to the criticism this organization took for not signing Colin Kaepernick — ‘Oh, well we got Robert Griffin,’” stated Bayless.

Sharpe added, “But let’s not pretend that Colin Kaepernick is not in the NFL for any other reason because the reason has been abundantly clear from the start — it has nothing to do with his ability to play quarterback and that’s what’s a shame. It’s sad.”

After the Ravens did not sign Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s girlfriend likened Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti to a slave owner.

