Manziel Says His Struggles as a Rookie Led to Depression, Mental Health Issues

Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show,” former Cleveland Browns quarterback and Heisman winner Johnny Manziel discussed his rookie year in the NFL and said not knowing the X’s and O’s of the sport led to his struggles with the Browns early on and his struggles led to his battles with his mental health.

Manziel, now a free agent, is looking to get back into the league after revealing he is now sober after dealing with depression and being bipolar.

“[I]f Cleveland did any of their homework they would have known that I was a guy who didn’t come in every day and watched film,” Manziel told host Dan Patrick. “I was a guy that didn’t really know the X’s and O’s of football. … When I get to Cleveland, I have a quarterback in the room with me that’s not helping me. And it’s not really his job to, but nobody was there like helping me go over the X’s and O’s and it was hard. I struggled.”

He continued, “And then getting on the practice field, I lost a lot of confidence after my first couple days there. … I struggled. And from there, that’s when the depression started to come, that’s when some things mental health-wise started to really change what was going on in my life.”

