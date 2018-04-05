Scarborough: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Qualified as a ‘Lawn Boy’ to Run for President

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough dismissed the idea of actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a president, arguing he, like President Donald Trump, is as qualified as a “lawn boy.”

“That’s like saying you let the lawn boy do brain surgery on your mother. And he was kind of a nasty lawn boy, didn’t know how to do brain surgery and he killed your mother. But there’s another lawn boy across the street who is nice and has a better way about him when he’s mowing your lawn and collecting payment for mowing your lawn,” Scarborough said of Johnson running for president.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent