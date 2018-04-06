Kamala Harris on Whether She Will Take Corporate Donations: ‘It Depends’

Thursday at a town hall in Sacramento, CA, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said she would not refuse campaign contributions from corporations.

A man asked, “If a corporation or a corporate lobbyist wants to give you money for a campaign, will you tell them, ‘Thanks, but no thanks’?”

Harris replied, “Well, it depends. It depends.”

The man replied, “Wrong answer.”

Harris shot back, “Well, that’s not the answer you want to hear, doesn’t make it wrong.”

The moderator said, “That was a bye, Felicia there.”

Harris continued, “But thank you for asking. I appreciate the reason that you’re asking it. I do appreciate that. And that’s why we have rules that require that any donation that anyone receives needs to be disclosed. So that you can do an assessment and the voters can do an assessment and look at where the contributions come from and make your decisions about whether those contributions have influenced the way that people act and the way that people vote. I am an open book there. Feel free to look at it and then draw your own conclusions about what has motivated me and what hasn’t.”

(h/t WFB)

