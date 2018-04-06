Maher: Trump Is Putting Sanctions on Russia ‘Because Mueller Is Getting Close’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that President Trump implemented sanctions against Russia “because Mueller is getting close.”

Maher said Trump “maybe, deserves” credit for the sanctions. He continued, “We are finally asking for sanctions — putting sanctions on Russia, and this is the kind of stuff that will really hurt the kind of people who we want to really hurt, the people who have white leather interior in their car and dissolve bodies in acid. I think he’s doing this because Mueller is getting close. That’s my theory why he — because it’s not in his character to do something punitive against Russia.”

