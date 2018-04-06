Mark Cuban: ‘Now Somebody Has to Come Out and Say Don’t Listen to the President’

Friday on CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report,” billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, said President Donald Trump’s trade policy was causing stock market volatility, so now economic advisor Larry Kudlow and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross have to “come out and say don’t listen to the president.”

Cuban said, “Well, the fact is when Gary Cohn was there, you didn’t have to say don’t listen to the guy. Now somebody has to come out and say don’t listen to the president.”

He added, “So what’s happening now, some people are saying when people think, okay, this time, he’s serious, the market goes down. When someone comes out and says don’t take him seriously, the market goes up.”

