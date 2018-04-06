Watch: Maher and Geraldo Bet $1,000 on Trump-Russia Ties

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher and Fox News Channel Correspondent-at-Large Geraldo Rivera bet $1,000 over whether there is a connection between Russia and the Trump Organization.

Rivera pushed back against Maher saying MSNBC is different from FNC because MSNBC doesn’t make things up by citing “Russia collusion. Where’s the collusion? It’s an illusion.”

Maher responded, “I’m not saying it’s definitely collusion, but you can’t say it’s an illusion until the report comes out, would you agree to that?”

Rivera answered, “I say that anyone who views the witnesses who have been interviewed, the indictments that have come down, the scope of the investigation so far, has to come to the conclusion that there’s nothing there yet.”

Maher then stated, “Everybody in this administration has been talking to Russia. Are you kidding?”

Rivera asked Maher for the “best evidence of collusion?”

Maher responded by citing the Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr.

Rivera pushed back, “That meeting, which is the one that everyone talks about is — was so bland and benign and stupid.”

Maher countered, “Well, you don’t know. You weren’t there. You only know what they lie about it.”

Later on, Maher stated, “OK, if you don’t see a connection between Russia and the Trump Organization — I’m sorry.”

Rivera then said, “I’ll bet you a thousand dollars.”

Maher responded, “I’ll take it.”

