WH: Trade Wars Are ‘Absolutely’ Easy to Win, Trump Is ‘the Best Negotiator at the Table’

Press Sec. Sanders tells @jonkarl that Pres. Trump "absolutely" still believes trade wars are easy to win "if he is in charge of those negotiations...he's the best negotiator at the table." https://t.co/vTutm3cU3g pic.twitter.com/vDIr3WetKs

Friday at the White House press briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump “absolutely” believes trade wars are easy to win, if “he is in charge of those negotiations.”

When asked if Trump believes trade wars are easy to win Sanders said, “I think the president feels like if he is in charge of those negotiations absolutely. He’s the best negotiator at the table. And certainly have full confidence in his ability to help move things forward.”

She added, “We have made great progress on NAFTA and we are hoping to have great progress on the trade negotiations with China.”

