GOP Rep Meadows: If Rosenstein Doesn’t Turn Over Docs, We Will Move to Impeach

Saturday, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said that if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein does not turn over the unredacted documents requested by Congress related to FISA, FBI and more then impeachment could be in order.

“Rod Rosenstein can call Michael Horowitz, who has the documents, and say just give them to Congress. If he doesn’t do that … there is a growing consensus of holding them in contempt of Congress, but it’s not enough to stop there. We have to have someone willing to do the job. If the deputy attorney general is not willing to do it and not willing to allow us to have our Constitutional Oversight Authority supported, then we’ll find someone who can,” said Meadows on Fox News Channel’s “Justice.”

He added, “I think that if he does not turn over the documents, that there are a growing number of us on Capitol Hill who believe that someone else needs to do the job. And what happens there is, Constitutionally, we have some things that we can do.”

Meadows went on to explain that the documents already show that there was coordination with the Barack Obama White House and with the state department, adding that the Department of Justice and the FBI have been hiding such information from Congress for months.

“What I’m here to tell you is I’m fed up, I’ve had enough. My good friend Jim Jordan is fed up,” he stated. “We are going to not only demand answers. We are going to demand action.”

“If they don’t [provide the documents], how do you get rid of Rosenstein?” host Jeanine Pirro asked.

Meadows responded, “The first area is contempt of Congress. … One of the things we have in our toolbox is impeachment.”

