Maxine Waters: Trump’s Taking it Out on CA Because He Didn’t Win CA, Doesn’t Like CA, and is ‘Vindictive’

During Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she thought President Donald Trump was being “vindictive” and “taking it out” on California with his policy because he did not win there.

Host Joy Reid said that it feels like the Trump administration is “at war” with California

“[W]e think that he’s taking it out on us because he did not win California, he does not like California, and he’s vindictive,” Waters stated.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent