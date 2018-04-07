Starr: ‘Looks Like, Increasingly,’ Mueller Is ‘Investigating the Russian Invasion of the US Political System, and Not Collusion’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former Whitewater Special Counsel Ken Starr stated that it appears as though Special Counsel Robert Meuller is investigating Russia’s “invasion of the United States political system,” and not Russian collusion.

Starr said, “[I]t looks like, increasingly, he’s investigating the Russian invasion of the United States political system, and not collusion. We just don’t have — we’re at sort of the black box behind the veil of ignorance, but we still have seen no evidence of collusion. But he sure seems to be investigating the Russian invasion.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett