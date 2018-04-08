CNN’s Stelter: Trump Sending National Guard to Border a ‘PR Stunt,”Manufactured Crisis’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter said President Donald Trump sending the National Guard to the U.S. Mexico border is a “PR stunt” and a “manufactured crisis.”

Stelter said, “First a story that symbolizes everything that’s wrong with the Trump era. President Trump receives faulty information, then he makes impulsive decisions, and his staff has to scramble. Ask yourself, why is there so much talk about the U.S.-Mexico border all of a sudden? Why are National Guard troops suddenly being deployed? the answer involves President Trump’s favorite channel.”

He continued, “The line where Fox News ends and where Trump begins is getting blurrier by the day.”

He added, “Now his addiction to Fox and other pro-Trump commentators lead to impulsive actions. In this case, he is defiantly playing to his base, stoking anti-immigrant fears and even catching his staff off guard. Then they have to scramble to make it look like he knows what he’s doing. That’s how we ended up with the National Guard deployed to the border in what I would argue is a PR stunt. Trump wants a PR victory. He wants to give his Fox friends something to celebrate. And as a result, we are all talking about the border, a manufactured crisis.”

