Dem Rep Cleaver: ‘Concern’ Trade War with China Could ‘Ultimately Turn into a Blood War’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) said President Donald Trump plans for tariffs on China could turn into a “blood war.”

Cleaver said, “The president made an error, and I’m sorry that I can’t have any joy in his error because what is happening in Missouri is the president has successfully created some degree of panic in the rural part of the district I represent. For example, in a little town called Malta Bend we have an ethanol plant, and when you cut back on corn or put tariffs on corn, you’re going to probably cause a little town to lose a significant portion of its workers. The thing that people need to also understand is soybeans is one of the biggest exports coming out of Missouri, out of the district I represent. The farmers aren’t happy at what is going on.”

He added, “I also think that the president hopefully will back away from this because many of the people that he has befriended over the years, wealthy people in Wall Street are looking at a very, very antsy market. People are nervous about the president’s discussion about this ill-advised trade war. And there is always a concern when you start talking about a trade war that it won’t — that it won’t ultimately turn into a blood war.”

(h/t WFB)

