Dershowitz: Robert Mueller ‘a Partisan and a Zealot’

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz ripped special counsel Robert Mueller, calling him “a partisan and zealot.”

“I think Mueller is a zealot,” Dershowitz told host John Catsimatidis. “I don’t think he cares whether he hurts Democrats or Republicans, but he’s a partisan and a zealot. Look, he’s the guy who kept four innocent people in prison for many years in order to protect the cover of Whitey Bulger as an FBI informer. … Those of us in Boston don’t have such a high regard for Mueller because we remember this story. The government had to pay out tens of millions of dollars because Whitey Bulger, a notorious mass murderer, became a government informer against the mafia.”

“[T]hese four people – two of them died in jail, and two of them spent long, long periods of time in jail. And that’s regarded in Boston as one of the great scandals of modern judicial history. And Mueller was right at the center of it,“ he recalled.

