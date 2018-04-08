GOP Sen Collins: ‘Scott Pruitt Is the Wrong Person to Head the EPA’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said Scott Pruitt was the “wrong person” to be the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Collins said, ” The actions taken by Scott Pruitt in the environmental arena whether it is trying to undermine the clean power plant plan or weaken the restrictions on lead or undermine methane rules are reasons enough to validate my decision to oppose his confirmation. This daily drip of accusations of excessive spending and ethical violations serve to further distract the agency from accomplishing its very important mission.”

She added, “I think Congress needs to do some oversight. After all, we don’t know the extent of the recommendations made by Mr. Pruitt’s security team, but on policy grounds alone I think Scott Pruitt is the wrong person to head the EPA.”

