Juan Williams: Trump Sending National Guard to Border Is ‘Political Theater’ — ‘It’s a Joke’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” network political analyst Juan Williams said President Donald Trump sending the National Guard to the U.S. Mexico border is, “political theater.”

Williams said, “This is political theater for a man who promised to build a wall that would be paid for by Mexico. That hasn’t happened, and you’ve had some people in his base say what happened to your pledge to build a wall? The reality is the border crossings are at a 45-plus year low.”

He added, “The caravan coming up as an Easter ritual for the last five-plus years. I think what you have here is an attempt to trigger fear and hysteria over oh there is a horde coming at the southern border and they are coming, and they are going to invade America. But I think it’s all about this president try to say to his base ‘I am putting a wall up, or if I’m not putting a wall up, I’m going to put soldiers there.’ Soldiers who by the way have no authority to detain anyone, arrest anyone, no bullets in their guns. I mean it’s a joke. ”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN