Kudlow: White House ‘Planning’ Package to Rescind Spending From $1.3 Trillion Omnibus

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump administration officials were “planning” to rescind some of the $1.3 trillion spending bill passed by Congress.

Kudlow said, “There’s planning in the White House. My friend OMB director Mick Mulvaney, I’m an ex-OMB guy, I feel his pain. We are looking at an enhanced rescission package. I’m not going to use numbers. This is all around town.”

He continued, “I think the Republican Party on the Hill has finally figured out it’s really not a bad idea to trim some spending because after all spending can lead to deficits, and spending interferes with the economy, and President Trump is a deregulator and a tax cutter. We want and much more modest government role.”

