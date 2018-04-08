Lindsey Graham on Immigration: ‘Building a Wall Alone Won’t Do Anything’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” ‏ Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said there needed to be comprehensive immigration legislation to solve the immigration problem.

Graham said, “It makes some sense to send soldiers to the border, but you’re not going to secure a border just by adding National Guard troops. You got to go to the root cause of this. The caravans come from the triangle country, Honduras, and Guatemala in particular because the conditions are so bad. If you don’t have comprehensive immigration reform, so it’s easier for American companies to hire, you have more labor available to American companies, you’ll never fix this problem.”

He continued, “The point is that Canada has a sound economy, people from the south of us do not have sound economies, and if you don’t fix the economic magnet you’ll never solve the immigration problem so building a wall alone won’t do anything.”

