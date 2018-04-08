McCaul on Syria: John Kerry ‘Obviously’ Wrong About Obama Administration Removing Chemical Weapons

On this weekend’s broadcast of on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Homeland Security Committee chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said after the apparent chemical weapons attack in Syria, former Secretary of State John Kerry was not successful in removing all the chemical weapons from Syria.

McCaul said, “There has to be a consequence to this and I think the president is absolutely right is that President Obama drew the red line, the red line was crossed he did nothing and then he negotiated through John Kerry the settlement, this weapons convention. I remember John Kerry saying we took all their chemical weapons away. Obviously not. They still have this and I also blame Russia and Iran I think they’re complicit with this as well.”

