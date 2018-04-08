Sarah Palin on Vice-Presidential Run: ‘I Would Do It Again in a Heartbeat’

. @SarahPalinUSA on vice presidential run: "I would do it again in a heartbeat." pic.twitter.com/mAlKDniX8a

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK), the 2008 GOP vice-presidential nominee, told host Mark Levin she would run again for vice president if given the opportunity.

She speculated on why then-GOP presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) picked her as his running mate.

“Probably for practical — political, practical reasons,” she said. “He probably knew that they needed someone younger, needed a female and needed a true conservative to balance everything else out, and they were smart enough to have chosen someone with a lot of administrative experience. That was my career, administration.”

Levin asked her if she were “glad” looking back to have been the pick.

“I would do it again in a heartbeat,” she said. “I would have pushed back harder against some of those that were trying to mold me into something that I was not during the campaign. I would have pushed back and gotten more truth out there. But, heck yeah.”

