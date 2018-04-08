Scott Walker: ‘The Left Is Angry — Their Rhetoric Is Filled with Hate’

During Sunday’s broadcast of “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker weighed in on a liberal judge defeating a conservative in a Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

He said that conservatives needed to “wake up” because the left was “angry and their rhetoric is filled with hate.”

“We had a bit of a wake-up call on Tuesday. On Tuesday in our state, Wisconsin, had the elections for Supreme Court justices. And for the first time in about 20 years in an open seat for the Supreme Court, a liberal judge defeated a conservative judge,” Walker said to host John Catsimatidis.

He continued, “The big overall concern … is we’ve got to wake up as conservatives, as people who are center-right across America that the left is angry and their rhetoric is filled with hate for me, for the President, for Republicans. We’ve got a counter it, not with hatred, but we’ve got an optimistic story to tell with real results. We’ve got to get organized and get that message out.”

