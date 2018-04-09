Dershowitz on Cohen Raid: ‘This Is A Very Dangerous Day Today for Lawyer-Client Relations’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz reacted to the raid of Trump attorney Michael Cohen by stating, “this is a very dangerous day today for lawyer-client relations.”

Dershowitz said, “Look, this is a very dangerous day today for lawyer-client relations. I deal with clients all the time. I tell them on my word of honor that what you tell me is sacrosanct. And now they say, just based on probable cause, even though there was cooperation with Cohen, they can burst into the office, grab all the computers, and then give it to another FBI agent, and say, ‘You’re the firewall. We want you now to read all these confidential communications, tell us which ones we can get and which ones we can’t get.’ You know, if this were — the shoe were on the other foot, if this were Hillary Clinton being investigated, and they went into her lawyer’s office, the ACLU would be on every television station in America jumping up and down. The deafening silence of the ACLU and civil libertarians about the intrusion into the lawyer-client confidentiality is really appalling.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett