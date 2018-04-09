Hannity Reacts to, Accepts Kimmel’s ‘Forced Disney Apology’ — Warns He Has More Damaging Clips

Monday, Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity agreed to a truce with ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after a heated back-and-forth battle that began with Kimmel making a joke about first lady Melania Trump’s accent.

Hannity said, “I read the apology carefully—a couple of things are clear to me. On the surface, I will be honest. It seems to be more like a forced Disney apology directed to the LGBT community rather than Kimmel’s comments about the First Lady. But honestly, that’s ultimately up to you to decide here. I believe everyone should accept apologies, that’s what my religion teaches me. I assume he is sincere.”

He added,”You want to come on this show? I’ll promise no name calling, no anger, no rehashing of the Twitter fight. You want to have a serious discussion? We can talk about the president, policies, health care, comedy, political correctness, ending boycotts, how I supported Bill Maher, Howard Stern, Don Imus, Opie and Anthony, people that I disagree with vehemently. My bet is you will agree with me on a lot more issues than you think. But from my point of view, it’s over with Jimmy Kimmel. But I meant what I said, unfair attacks—there needs to be an end to this. There is no shortage, by the way, of comedic material out there. Jimmy, if you do want to start up again, I promise I will punch back even harder. My producer spent all weekend compiling a lot of your highlights, or lowlights, in your career. They don’t make you look too good. Instead of airing them, we will put them in storage, and we have more important pressing issues.”

