Levin: ‘It’s Time for the Attorney General to Step Aside’

On Monday, talk radio host Mark Levin called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to step down.

Levin said, “I want to make a point here…and it will destroy a 30-year friendship. It’ll destroy it. … But I really do think it’s time for the attorney general to step aside. It’s time for the attorney general to step aside.”

He added, “[T]he buck stops on the attorney general’s desk, even if he recused himself, as he did, on the Russia matter, this is not the Russia matter. And the entire department’s out of control now.”

