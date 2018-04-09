Ray Lewis: Odell Beckham Jr Has ‘Removed God from His Life’

Monday on Fox Sports 1’s “The Herd,” NFL analyst and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis discussed new York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was recently seen in a video holding a brown cigarette with a woman who was holding a credit card over a white substance.

The rebuilding Giants have been rumored to be shopping the talented wide receiver without much luck due to Beckham’s actions off the field and antics on the field.

“Where there’s no God there’s chaos,” Lewis said. “Odell has removed God from his ife. This is a kid that grew up under the covenant of who God really is. And everything that he’s doing, he’s crying out for help. We have a lot of people reporting about him, but it’s always been the duty of elders to go back to help them. So, that’s why I raised my hand, and I told him, ‘I’m here. Whatever you need.'”

He added, “I don’t care about religion. I’m talking about a foundation. When your foundation is disturbed, when everything you’re doing is the opposite of what’s got you to this place, then you’re making your own bed. It’s simple.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent