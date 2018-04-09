Stormy Daniels Lawyer: Cohen Will ‘Fold Like a Cheap Deck of Cards’

"Part of me feels sorry" for Michael Cohen - Stormy Daniels' lawyer @MichaelAvenatti "I think when push comes to shove he's going to fold like a cheap deck of cards" pic.twitter.com/gBuXMHszJr

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Stormy Daniels’s lawyer Michael Avenatti predicted President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen would “fold like a cheap deck of cards.”

Reacting to news of FBI raids on Cohen’s home and office, Avenatti said he “feels sorry” for Cohen.

He continued, “This guy, I think, has been put in a position where he is going to be expected to be the fall guy, the scapegoat. I don’t think he is going to hold up. I don’t think he is going to hold up. In my experience, any guy that has to constantly tell you how tough he is really isn’t that tough.”

He added, “I think when push comes to shove, he is going to fold like a cheap deck of cards. I really do. With that said, I don’t, I’m not applauding or high-fiving anybody’s offices being raided by the FBI. It’s a very, very serious matter. And I think that this is the first significant domino to fall. And I think that history is going to look back upon this day and this is going to be a monumental day when the president on a Thursday refers everyone to his personal attorney, and Monday, that attorney’s offices are raided by the FBI.”

