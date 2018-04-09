Trump on Firing Mueller: ‘It’s a Disgrace What’s Going on’ – ‘We’ll See What Happens’

Trump responds to question "Why don't I just fire Mueller" "Many people have said you should fire him... we'll see what happens, I think this is disgraceful and so do a lot of other people, this is a pure and simple witch hunt" pic.twitter.com/llJrXhig42

While speaking with reporters on Monday, President Trump responded to a question on firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller by saying, “I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on. We’ll see what happens.”

One of the reporters asked the president, “Why don’t you just fire Mueller?”

Trump responded, “Well, I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on. We’ll see what happens. But I think it’s really a sad situation, when you look at what happened. And many people have said, ‘You should fire him.’ Again, they found nothing, and in finding nothing, that’s a big statement. If you know the person who’s in charge of the investigation, you know all about that, Deputy Rosenstein, Rod Rosenstein, he wrote the letter very critical of Comey. One of the things I said, I fired Comey. Well, I turned out to do the right thing. Because you look at all of the things that he’s done, and the lies, and you look at what’s gone on at the FBI with the insurance policy and all of the things that happened, turned out I did the right thing. But he signed, as you know, he also signed the FISA warrant. So, Rod Rosenstein, who’s in charge of this, signed a FISA warrant. And he also signed a letter that was essentially saying to fire James Comey, and he was right about that. He was absolutely right. So, we’ll see what happens. I think it’s disgraceful, and so [do] a lot of other people. This is a pure and simple witch hunt.”

