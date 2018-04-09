Trump on Trade: ‘I Don’t Blame China, I Blame the People Running Our Country’

President Trump: “China has been taking advantage of the United States for many years … I don’t blame China. I blame the people running our country. I blame presidents, I blame representatives, I blame negotiators” https://t.co/LPHHX0Dkx1

Monday at the White House, President Donald Trump said while China had been “taking advantage of the United States for many years,” on trade he does not “blame China.”

Trump said, “China has been taking advantage of the United States for many years — really, if you look at it, since the start of the World Trade Organization. And they have really done a number on this country. And I don’t blame China. I blame the people running our country. I blame presidents. I blame representatives. I blame negotiators.”

He added, “We should have been able to do what they did. We didn’t do it, they did. It’s the most lopsided set of trade rules, regulations anyone has seen. With that being said we have many of them. NAFTA was a horrible deal. We are renegotiating it. We will see what happens.”

