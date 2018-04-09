TX Gov Abbott: ‘Mathematical Need’ for National Guard to Secure U.S.-Mexico Border

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) said there was a “mathematical need” for President Donald Trump’s plan to send National Guard troops to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Abbott said, “I have got to tell you, the people of Texas are very appreciative the president of the United States has recognized this is a problem. He made a commitment when he ran for president, and he has been adamant that he wanted to do everything he can to secure the border. Texas wants to ensure that we secure the border. You need to understand that there is a mathematical need for this because the people coming across the border have increased dramatically, more than 200 percent month on month in the month of March, of what it was the year before.”

He added, “What we have seen in the past is, when we do add these National Guard, it has a meaningful impact in reducing the flow of people coming across the border. Let me tell you why, because this is something that has not been discussed. What is going on is people don’t just happen to come into the United States. They get here by the drug cartels and by the coyotes who bring them across. Every time we have increased the forces on the ground, there has been a decrease of the cartel activity and coyote activity because they realize they will be losing money. Part of our job is to put these cartels and coyotes out of business. Whenever we are able to ramp up the support on the ground, it puts them out of business, and it’s going to make the border a far more secure place.”

