Albright: ‘Trump Is the Most Undemocratic President I Have Ever Seen’

On Tuesday’s “CBS This Morning,” former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright discussed her book, “Fascism: A Warning,” and argued that while she isn’t saying he’s a fascist, President Trump “is the most undemocratic president I have ever seen in American history.”

Albright said, “I’m actually not saying he’s a fascist. I’m saying that there are certain elements of the kinds of behavior that he has that reminds me of a variety of issues that have taken place. But I think that this is not about just this election. This is about what is going on in our society in terms of respect for democratic principles. I think Trump is the most undemocratic president I have ever seen in American history. And so, that’s what worries me. But I do think that we all need to pay attention, which is why I’m — this is a warning, that’s what the book is about.”

