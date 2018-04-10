April Ryan Asks White House If Trump Has Considered Resigning from Office

Tuesday at the White House press briefing, American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if President Donald Trump has considered “stepping down” over “turmoil” caused by investigations.

Partial transcript as follows:

RYAN: Two questions. The president said yesterday he was compliant, turned over a million documents. If he was compliant with these investigations, why was there a search warrant needed?

SANDERS: This doesn’t have anything to do with the president. I would refer you to Michael Cohen and his attorney. When it comes to matters of the special counsel and dealings with the president, we’ve been fully cooperative.

RYAN: With all of this turmoil, particularly this last week, has the president at any time thought about stepping down before or now?

SANDERS: No, and I think that’s an absolutely ridiculous question.

RYAN: It’s not ridiculous.