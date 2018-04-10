GOP Sen Grassley: ‘It Would Be Suicide’ to Fire Mueller – ‘The President Ought to Have Confidence in Mueller’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) stated it “would be suicide” to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller and President Trump should have “confidence” in Mueller.

Grassley said, “I have confidence in Mueller. The president ought to have confidence in Mueller. And I think…it would be suicide for the president to want, to talk about firing Mueller. The less the president said on this whole thing, the better off he would be, the stronger his presidency would be.”

Grassley also praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ work and argued the president shouldn’t put the Senate through another confirmation battle.

