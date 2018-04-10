Ingraham to Trump: ‘Follow Political Instincts,’ Ignore the Swamp

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham urged President Donald Trump to trust his “political instincts” and ignore the so-called Washington, D.C. swamp.

Ingraham cited Trump’s efforts on trade with China, defense of the U.S.-Mexico border and his handling of North Korea as examples of him following his “political instincts,” which have resulted in some degree of success.

“The president is most successful when he sticks to his conservative, populist instincts,” she said during her “Ingraham Angle” monologue. “Even when he was assaulted by the Bush-Graham-McCain establishment, he did the right thing, and why? Because the people were with him. Part of the reason why he won this election, it was a major reason why he won this election. He is also best when he follows his political instincts — those raw political instincts that he has.”

“He’s not talked into things by card-carrying members of the swamp, who despise his agenda,” Ingraham added. “Every time he lets the swamp lead, disaster follows. So, my advice tonight to the president: Stick to your agenda. Do not let investigations or Congress derail it or distract you. At a time when your numbers are up near 50 percent, and Congress’ — they’re cratering. You should be giving them advice, not the other way around.”

