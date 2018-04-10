Sanders: Trump ‘Certainly Believes He Has the Power’ to Fire Mueller

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump "certainly believes he has the power" to fire special counsel Robert Mueller https://t.co/cpxfExI152

During Tuesday’s White House Press Briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated President Trump “certainly believes” that he has the power to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl asked Sanders, “Does the president believe he has the power to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller? Does he believe that’s within his power?”

Sanders answered, “[The president] certainly believes he has the power to do so.”

Sanders also responded to a question on whether the president is considering firing Mueller by pointing to his response to a question on that subject on Monday.

