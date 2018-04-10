Watch: MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds Hits Pedro Martinez in the Face with a Ball in a Demonstration

Monday on MLB Network’s “MLB Tonight,” Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez squared off with analyst and two-time All-Star Harold Reynolds using a ball of tape that Martinez said resembled the type of balls used in the Dominican Republic.

Reynolds, a career .258 hitter at second base, smacked the ball right back where it came from, hitting Martinez in the face.

“Harold, what are you doing?” Martinez said to Reynolds.

He added, “I need some ice!”

