April Ryan on Asking if Trump Will Step Down: ‘I’ve Been Getting Death Threats and We’ve Been Calling the FBI’

Wednesday on CNN’s “Wolf,” American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan defended asking White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if President Donald Trump has considered “stepping down” over “turmoil” caused by investigations.

Ryan said, “There are people who support — I mean, the reason I asked the question was not about Democrat or Republican—it was not a partisan thing. It was a reporter asking a question. People have gone into their tribes, and some are saying it was a great question. Mostly people who do not support this president.”

She added, “And those who support this president are outraged, are angry. I’ve been getting death threats, and we’ve been calling the FBI. I put one on social media, and this is real. I asked a simple question. I asked a question. I did not point a finger. I asked a question, and now my life is in jeopardy because of a question. But I’m going to continue to do my job.”

