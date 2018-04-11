CNN’s Jake Tapper to Paul Ryan: ‘At a Certain Point’ Trump Must Embarrass You

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” the host asked House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) if President Donald Trump’s behavior is “embarrassing.”

Tapper asked, “First, I want to get your thoughts on — The New York Times is reporting the FBI when it raided the offices of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen they were looking for information about the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape and possibly attempts by Cohen to suppress damaging information about Mr. Trump. I know after the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape came out in 2016, Mr. Trump was asked not to appear at an event for you and now it is back in the news in a major way. This must bother you, ‘Access Hollywood,’ Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal. At a certain point, it must be embarrassing.”

Ryan said, “Well look I didn’t read the article. I’m obviously familiar with what you are talking about. So we’re pretty focused on getting our work done here. And so this is something that I’ll let you guys speculate about. Right now I’m busy trying to get things done in Congress.”

