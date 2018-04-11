Dem Rep Green: If Trump Fires Mueller ‘There Will be Articles of Impeachment’

Wednesday on the floor of the House of Representatives, Rep Al Green (D-TX) said if President Donald Trump fired special counsel Robert Mueller, there would be “articles of impeachment.”

GREEN: I rise because I love my country. I love what it stands for. I love the concept of government of the people, by the people, for the people. And Mr. Speaker, because I believe in this, and because I believe in the Constitution of the United States of America, Mr. Speaker, I rise to announce that I do not approve of nor do I support the notion that we should have war by Twitter. That we should announce that we are going to war with a tweet. I disapprove, I do not support it. Questions of war should be brought before the Congress of the United States of America for our input, our debate, and our vote. It’s easy to say what you would do when you don’t have to vote to do it. I believe Congress has a responsibility, a duty, and an obligation to stand up in times like these and make our positions known on questions of war and peace. This is the Congress of the United States of America. This is our responsibility. And Mr. Speaker, I am having my staff as I speak now tweet out my opposition to that tweet. I want to make sure the people that read Twitter are aware of my position. I don’t know what others will do. But I know this. I’m making my demand that Congress have this opportunity to have input.

And Mr. Speaker, because I love my country, because I love the Constitution, I believe that if this president should fire Mr. Mueller, Mr. Speaker, he should be impeached. Whether he will be or not is a question to be decided in the House of Representatives. But I can guarantee you this. There will be articles of impeachment if he fires Mr. Mueller. Whether someone else will bring them or not, I do not know. But if no one else does, there will be articles of impeachment because I will bring them. I love my country. I’m not going to watch this president decimate the Constitution. I love my country. We didn’t act when he fired Comey. We should act if he fires Mueller. And I plan to take that action. I say this in closing we have seen under this president a deterioration of respect for the rule of law. This country is great because no one is above the law. Are we now going to allow the president to be beyond justice? This is a moment in time, a crucial, critical, moment in time for every person to determine whether they’re going to be the true patriots that we claim to be. This is our moment. Let us stand up for the Constitution people and for the American people.