Gingrich: Comey ‘Grandstanding, ‘Making Money’ with Book Deal

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s ‘Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich slammed former FBI Director James Comey by accusing him of “grandstanding” and “making money” by promoting his soon-to-be-released book.

However, Gingrich added that Comey still had questions to answer.

“I think the president should be calm and go to the country,” Gingrich said. “The president should demand that the Justice Department turn over the documents Congress asked for four months ago. The president should demand that they release the IG [inspector general] report on the deputy who was fired, which they were supposed to do in February. The president should demand that they release the report on [former FBI Director James] Comey. I think when Comey goes on these TV shows, we ought to have a list of questions for him.”

“The objective reality is Comey is off grandstanding and making money, but the truth is that he didn’t do his job in the Bush administration,” he continued. “He colluded with [Sen. Chuck] Schumer to embarrass President Bush. The truth is he appointed a special counsel in the Bush administration who ran wild. And the truth is he failed to prosecute the people in the Clinton campaign. And I think we ought to take this as a chance to educate the country about Comey, and again to go back to my course on defending America, that’s the whole point. We’re supposed to have the rule of law. It ain’t the rule of law when they kick in your door at 3:00 in the morning and you’re faced with armed men, and you have had no reason to be told you’re going to have that kind of treatment. That’s Stalin. That’s the Gestapo in Germany. That shouldn’t be the American FBI.”

