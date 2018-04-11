GOP Rep Nunes: ‘We Will Have a Plan to Hold in Contempt and to Impeach’ FBI’s Wray Over Withheld Documents

. @DevinNunes : "We will have a plan to hold in contempt and to impeach." @IngrahamAngle : "To impeach Christopher Wray?" @DevinNunes : "Absolutely." pic.twitter.com/qnWkKRNFfr

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, warned the Department of Justice and the FBI against not being forthcoming with documents his committee has subpoenaed regarding alleged wrongdoing at those agencies.

Nunes said if necessary, Congress would not only seek a contempt citation but the impeachment of FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“I can tell you, we’re not just going to hold in contempt,” he said. “We will have a plan to hold in contempt and to impeach.”

“To impeach Christopher Wray?” host Laura Ingraham asked.

“Absolutely,” Nunes replied. “We’re not messing around here. They’re going to give these documents.”

Nunes went on to dismiss accusations he was acting as President Donald Trump’s lackey by seeking to implement these measures.

“As I said before, whenever I see evidence of Russian collusion, I’ll be the first person standing out there on the steps of the Capitol that [saying] I found Russian collusion with the Trump campaign,” Nunes declared. “I haven’t found it yet, but I found a whole lot of other stuff that always puts DOJ and FBI in a bad light, unfortunately.”

