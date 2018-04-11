Graham: ‘I’m 100% Confident’ Mueller Probe Found Something That Reflects on Cohen, Not Russia and Trump

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to the southern district of New York’s U.S. Attorney’s office’s raid on Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s office, home and hotel room. That raid was allegedly tied to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

According to Graham, the raid appeared to be a reflection on Cohen and not President Donald Trump.

“Mueller charter is to look at collusion, coordination between the trump campaign in Russia. If there is any, I’ve seen no evidence of it. The reason the New York district of attorney was given this case is it’s about Cohen, not Trump. He borrowed money against his own house to pay the legal obligation of another person. That’s probably not kosher. If there was anything about Cohen and Russia affecting the president, Mueller would have never given it to the district attorney in New York. So, I’m 100 percent confident that they found something that reflects on Cohen, not Russia and Trump.”

