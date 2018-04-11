Meadows: ‘Leadership Has Never Been on My Bucket List, and It’s Not on My Bucket List Today’

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) responded to a question on whether he would consider running for the speakership if Republicans keep their majority by stating, “Leadership has never been on my bucket list, and it’s not on my bucket list today.”

MSNBC Correspondent Garrett Haake asked, “If Republicans are able to keep control, would you like to see someone more conservative in that role? Would you consider running for that position?”

Meadows responded, “No. Leadership has never been on my bucket list, and it’s not on my bucket list today.”

