Dem Rep Castro: Firing Rosenstein to Get Rid of Mueller ‘Would Get the Ball Rolling on Impeachment’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) reacted to a report that the White House is preparing to undermine Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein by stating that firing Rosenstein to get rid of Special Counsel Robert Mueller “would get the ball rolling on impeachment for this president.”

Castro said, “[I]f they continue along that path, it looks like their ultimate goal may be to fire Rosenstein so they can get rid of Mueller, and that would take us right into a constitutional crisis, and I think would get the ball rolling on impeachment for this president.”

