FS1’s Carter: QB Prospect Josh Rosen ‘Just a Naive Kid,’ ‘Needs to Be Quiet’

Wednesday on Fox Sports 1’s “First Things First,” co-host and Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter reacted to former UCLA quarterback and projected 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen saying in an ESPN interview he does not “need” football like others because his family is well off.

“Josh needs to be quiet,” Carter said. “Josh don’t know nothing about pro football.”

He added, “He’s just a naive kid who doesn’t know a whole bunch of, like, pro football. He keeps stepping in it, stepping in it, and stepping in it. I don’t mind people being bright, but you can’t explain to me why guys are good in the NFL and why they are not when you’ve never been in the NFL.”

