GOP Sen Scott: There Is a Veto-Proof Majority in Both Bodies of Congress to Protect Mueller

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen Tim Scott (R-SC) said there was a veto-proof majority in both Houses of Congress to pass legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired.

When asked if legislation to protect Mueller would pass, Scott said, “It will definitely pass without any question. I hope that it’s not necessary, but the truth of the matter is, it is in the public’s best interest for us to not only continue the investigation but to allow it to lead where it goes and to finish the investigation. That’s how we restore confidence for the American people in the government is to make sure that investigations that provide information and bring things to light actually finishes.”

Scott added, “There is a two-thirds majority at least in both bodies, perhaps a three-quarters majority, that want this investigation to be completed. So I believe we’ll finish the investigation. If there was ever a need for us to have the three-quarters and vote our privilege and responsibility as lawmakers, we would have that as well. So I’m very confident that we will find out what Mueller has been able to find and make sure that the American people see it as well.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN