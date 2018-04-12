Joe Biden: I Will Not Run in 2020 If Dems Have Someone I Know Can Beat Trump

In an interview with MSNBC, former Vice President Joe Biden said he would not run for president on the Democratic ticket in 2020 if he knows “there is somebody” who can beat President Donald Trump.

Biden said, “I’m really hoping some other folks step up. I think we have some really good people.”

He added, “I gotta walk away knowing that it is — there is somebody that can do it and can win because we gotta win. We gotta win in 2020.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN